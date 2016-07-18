Baddeley ends five-year drought in Barbasol playoff win over Kim

Feb 5, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off on the 6th during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Aaron Baddeley held a victory party as his 24-foot birdie putt turned in toward the cup for a sudden-death Barbasol Championship playoff win over Kim Si-woo in Alabama on Sunday that ended a five-year title drought.

The Australian raised his arms, hurled his cap and hugged his wife and four children as they spilled onto the green on the fourth extra hole after he and Kim had both parred the par-four 18th twice and the par-three 17th before returning to 18 for the climax.

"It's been a long five years," Baddeley, 35, told Golf Channel on the green after celebrating his fourth PGA Tour victory and first since winning the 2011 Northern Trust Open at Riviera.

Baddeley and Kim, a 21-year-old looking for his first win on tour, completed 72 holes tied at RTJ Trail Grand National in Opelika on 18-under 266.

Baddeley shot five-under 66 and Kim carded a sizzling 63 in the final round as tournament leader Jhonattan Vegas faded.

Kim charged up the leaderboard with a torrid back nine that included four birdies and an eagle. But a bogey at the last for his only dropped shot of the day cost him outright victory.

It was a long Sunday, as players returned early in the morning to complete the weather-delayed third round.

Vegas played his last five holes of the third round in even par for 72 and a three-shot lead entering the final round. Vegas, who shot a sensational second-round 60, had started the third round with a six-stroke lead.

The Venezuelan shot another 72 in the final round to tie for fourth at 15-under, two strokes behind American Michael Johnson.

But the day belonged to Baddeley, making his 134th start since his last triumph.

"It's been tough at times, but this year has been really good, I've played really well," he said.

"I felt I had a good chance today even though I was starting three back. I felt so good, I was driving the ball as good as I've ever driven it."