Red-hot Day leads Barclays by four strokes after 11 holes
August 30, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Red-hot Day leads Barclays by four strokes after 11 holes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30, 2015; Edison, NJ, USA; Jason Day tees off at the 2nd hole during the final round of The Barclays at Plainfield Country Club. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

EDISON, New Jersey (Reuters) - PGA Championship winner Jason Day made four birdies in 11 holes to bolt to a four-stroke lead during Sunday’s final round of The Barclays, the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

The Australian, who has won the Canadian Open and the PGA from his three previous starts, was 16-under, while Sweden’s Henrik Stenson was in second place at 12-under after 12 holes.

Day was six strokes clear of third-placed Americans Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer, who had both completed 12 holes.

South Korean Bae Sang-moon, who shared the overnight lead with Day on 11-under, plunged nine strokes behind after 11 holes.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both

