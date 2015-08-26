Dustin Johnson quits The Barclays pro-am with illness

(Reuters) - Dustin Johnson withdrew from The Barclays pro-am midway through his round at Plainfield Country Club in New Jersey on Wednesday due to illness, the PGA Tour said at the opening event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Johnson, who missed an eagle putt for victory at the U.S. Open in June, has been battling severe chest congestion since last week, a spokesman for the golfer said in a statement.

“After playing seven holes today, it became evident that he needed to leave the course and get as much rest as possible before tomorrow’s opening round,” the spokesman said.

“He is now under a doctor’s care, in hopes of a speedy recovery. Needless to say, he is doing everything possible to be ready for the important weeks ahead.”

Johnson was the second notable player to withdraw from the pro-am, following PGA Championship winner Jason Day, who pulled out after feeling some back discomfort late on Tuesday.

The long-hitting Johnson, who won The Barclays when it was played at Plainfield in 2011, was replaced in the pro-am by Canadian David Hearn.

The Barclays launches the four-event, season-ending series that pays a $10 million bonus to the points leader following the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.