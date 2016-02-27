FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PGA Tour player Bohn has mild heart attack at Honda Classic
February 27, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

PGA Tour player Bohn has mild heart attack at Honda Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American golf professional Jason Bohn suffered a mild heart attack after the second round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on Friday, according to PGA Tour officials.

The 42-year-old Bohn, a double winner on the PGA Tour, complained of chest pains after shooting a two-over 72 at PGA National and was immediately checked by medical staff on site.

He was then taken to a local hospital where tests disclosed that he had suffered a mild heart attack, officials said. Bohn was reported to be in a stable condition and will undergo further tests on Saturday.

Fellow PGA Tour player Tom Gillis tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Bohn who had a heart attack this afternoon. Hang tough buddy.”

Bohn, whose most recent PGA Tour win came at the 2010 New Orleans Classic, missed the cut at the Honda Classic after carding scores of 71 and 72.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

