#Sports News
August 7, 2013 / 5:18 PM / 4 years ago

Brooks withdraws from Oak Hill with unspecified injury

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - Former champion Mark Brooks has pulled out of this week’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club due to an unspecified injury, organizers said on Wednesday.

Brooks, who won the 1996 PGA Championship in a playoff at Valhalla Golf Club, has been replaced in the 156-man field by fellow American J.J. Henry.

A double winner on the PGA Tour, Henry was the second alternate for the year’s final edition and will tee off in Thursday’s opening round in the company of former champions Shaun Micheel (2003) and Rich Beem (2002).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
