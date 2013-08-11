FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clark records first ace of week at Oak Hill
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 11, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

Clark records first ace of week at Oak Hill

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - South African Tim Clark recorded the first ace at this week’s PGA Championship when he holed out with a hybrid three-wood at the 220-yard, par-three 11th in Sunday’s final round.

Clark watched in amazement, then smiled from ear to ear after his ball landed on the green and bounced three times before disappearing into the cup.

The 37-year-old, whose only PGA Tour victory came at the 2010 Players Championship, shared high-fives with both caddies in his pairing and also with playing partner Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain as he walked off the tee.

Clark’s ace was a rare bright spot in his closing round at sunny Oak Hill Country Club as he improved to two over for the day and seven over for the tournament.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.