Clark records first ace of week at Oak Hill

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - South African Tim Clark recorded the first ace at this week’s PGA Championship when he holed out with a hybrid three-wood at the 220-yard, par-three 11th in Sunday’s final round.

Clark watched in amazement, then smiled from ear to ear after his ball landed on the green and bounced three times before disappearing into the cup.

The 37-year-old, whose only PGA Tour victory came at the 2010 Players Championship, shared high-fives with both caddies in his pairing and also with playing partner Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain as he walked off the tee.

Clark’s ace was a rare bright spot in his closing round at sunny Oak Hill Country Club as he improved to two over for the day and seven over for the tournament.