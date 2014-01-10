Clark withdraws from Sony Open with elbow injury

South Africa's Tim Clark hits from the 10th tee during the third round of the 2013 PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - South African Tim Clark pulled out of the Sony Open in Honolulu on Friday because of an elbow injury before he was scheduled to tee off in the second round.

The 38-year-old, who was runner-up at the event last year after closing with a seven-under-par 63 at Waialae Country Club, had carded an opening 73 on Thursday.

Clark’s only PGA Tour victory came at the prestigious Players Championship in 2010, and he competed in only four events on the U.S. circuit the following year because of a lingering elbow injury.