Ben Crane pulls out of PGA with back problem
#Sports News
August 8, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ben Crane pulls out of PGA with back problem

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

Ben Crane of the U.S. tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Malaysia's Asia Pacific Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LOUISVILLE Kentucky (Reuters) - American Ben Crane became the third player to withdraw from the PGA Championship due to back issues when he pulled out before his tee-off time in the second round on Friday.

The 38-year-old, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was competing in his ninth PGA Championship, had opened with a three-over-par 74 at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday.

Crane’s exit follows the withdrawals of veteran David Toms, on Tuesday, and world number six Matt Kuchar, on Thursday, who both cited back issues.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

