Davis shines after painful Chinese take-away

Brian Davis of Britain acknowledges the crowd after finishing his first round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Massachusetts August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NORTON, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Brian Davis grabbed a share of the lead at the Deutsche Bank Championship on Friday and revealed he had been battling a painful foot injury gained after a slip-up with a Chinese take-away.

The Briton produced an outstanding, bogey-free, eight-under par round of 63 at TPC Boston to join American Phil Mickelson at the top of the overnight leaderboard.

The 39-year-old Londoner had missed the cut at his last four tournaments but was oozing confidence by the end of his round, birdying his final two holes and nailing a tricky 25 footer to finish off on the ninth hole.

There had been few signs that a score of that nature was on the way as Davis had not broken 70 in his last eight rounds, even if some of that form may have been down to a freak injury he picked up during the British Open in July.

“I haven’t played that great the last four or five tournaments. I fell down the stairs at British Open and busted my foot and I’ve been limping for a few weeks and my body has not been feeling great,” Davis said after his round.

Davis slipped walking up the stairs at his house and he went tumbling with a plate of Chinese food.

“I tried to save the dinner but it was all over the floor. It was Chinese - a right mess to clear up,” he laughed.

While he was able to chuckle at the incident, the bruising on his foot took a while to ease.

“It was painful and of course, with golf you are walking on it all day,” he said.

”I got over that. I didn’t play great last week at the Barclays but I nearly made the cut.

“But golf is a funny game. Sometimes you can come in and feel good and not play well and that’s the way it is. But I felt it today and obviously rode it,” he said.

It was a timely round given that Davis is ranked 71st in the FedExCup playoff standings and the field is cut down to 70 for the third event - the BMW Championships in Chicago.

”The FedEx is great drama,“ he said. ”For us guys a lot of volatility. You know you have to play well. I missed a couple of shots last week, but you can make some big jumps and get points in the playoffs.

”Today, I played great. I know what I’ve got to do not only to advance to next week, but obviously if you can have high finishes you’re going to make huge gains. I‘m glad I played well and put myself in a good position.

”All of my game was just really solid today. Just from the get go, I birdied 10, and just everything was good.

“It’s fun when you can play like that. It doesn’t happen that often when you play that well over 18 holes”.