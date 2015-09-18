FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Day falls short in bid for magical 59 at BMW Championship
September 18, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Day falls short in bid for magical 59 at BMW Championship

Ben Everill

2 Min Read

Sep 17, 2015; Lake Forest, IL, USA; PGA golfer Jason Day tees off on the 4th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LAKE FOREST, Illinois (Reuters) - Australian Jason Day missed out on a chance at a magical 59 on Friday as the world number three’s eagle attempt from 44 yards at the final hole of his opening round at the BMW Championship came up short.

Day, forced to wait overnight to take his shot as play was suspended on Thursday due to the threat of lightning after his tee shot landed in the right rough, left his wedge about nine feet from the hole at the ninth.

He then two-putted for a par that gave him a career-best 10-under 61 and a four-shot lead at Conway Farms Golf Club.

Day was bidding to become only the seventh player to shoot a magical 59 on the PGA Tour and first since American Jim Furyk joined the exclusive club two years ago when he accomplished the feat in the second round of the BMW Championship.

The red-hot Day, in pursuit of world number one status and a fourth win in six starts, could leapfrog Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to reach the top of the rankings with victory this week in the third of the PGA Tour’s four concluding playoff events in the season-long FedExCup race.

