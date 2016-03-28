FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Day uses silky short game to frustrate McIlroy
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 28, 2016 / 2:11 AM / a year ago

Day uses silky short game to frustrate McIlroy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jason Day said his game plan was to use his stellar short game to frustrate Rory McIlroy in their semi-final at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.

Day, who was already assured of regaining the world number one ranking from American Jordan Spieth, beat South African Louis Oosthuizen 5&4 in the final on Sunday afternoon after seeing off McIlroy one-up at Austin Country Club.

While Day is one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, he also possesses a sublime short game and used it to great effect against the Northern Irishman.

“Against Rory, all I wanted to do, if I didn’t hit it as good as him, (was) not to worry about it,” the Australian said.

“I was just going to frustrate him with my short game. If I missed the green, get up-and-down, if I hit to 20 feet or 30 feet, hole the putt. That was my main goal.”

Day accomplished his mission at the final hole, where he got up-and-down by sinking a 12-foot putt to eliminate McIlroy, who went on to lose 3&2 to Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello in the playoff for third place.

“I feel like I played pretty well, good enough to win,” McIlroy said. “Today I just didn’t hole the putts I needed to and Jason wasn’t giving me anything either ... I think that just shows how well Jason is playing at the minute.”

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.