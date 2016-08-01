Day happy with performance after another close call

Jul 31, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; PGA golfer Jason Day reacts to making an eagle putt on the 18th hole during the Sunday round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (Reuters) - Jason Day had another near miss at a major championship, but not before he gave a major scare to eventual winner Jimmy Walker on the 72nd hole of the Australian's defense of the PGA Championship.

Trailing by three shots, the world number one crushed a two-iron approach from 258 yards to 14 feet at the par-five 18th and made the putt for eagle to force Walker to make par to win by one.

"The two-iron into the green was probably one of the best two-irons I've ever hit into a par-five, especially under the circumstances," Day told reporters.

"Emiliano (Grillo, Day's playing partner) came up to me and said the ball was scared of me when I hit it."

Day was making his first defense of a major, having claimed his maiden major in last year's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

"It was nice to get the eagle, just to try and make Jimmy think about it, but obviously Jimmy just played too good all day," said Day, generously, after posting 67 for 13-under 267.

Day has endured several close calls at the majors.

In just his second major start, at the 2010 PGA, he contended for the title in the final round before slipping back into a tie for 10th, then went on to post runner-up spots at the Masters and the U.S. Open the following year.

In 2013, he placed third at the Masters before tying for second at the U.S. Open just two months later at Merion.

Heading into last year's PGA Championship, Day had recorded nine top-10s at the majors before he finally entered the winner's circle.

"Yeah, a little disappointed," he said about falling short on Sunday. "But you know what, at the end of the day, I came in here with not the greatest preparation. I'm very, very happy with how I played all week."

LIMITED PREPARATION

The big-hitting Australian had an unusual run-up to his PGA title defense that limited his preparation.

Day did not set foot on the Baltusrol course until the eve of the championship because of a planned day's rest, a bug he caught from his children and a late night spent at hospital after his wife needed treatment for an allergic reaction.

The weather-interrupted PGA ended with a marathon Sunday as the leading players all completed 36 holes after having their third round scrubbed on Saturday by heavy rain and lightning.

"I really honestly didn't think we were going to get it in today," Day said, figuring that the tournament would have to be concluded on Monday.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy that we got it in. It was actually quite an exciting finish."

As grueling as the day was, the Australian said he had enjoyed the challenge.

"It's really quite fun to see how far you can actually push yourself mentally, more so than physically. Playing 36 holes today, especially under the pump ... and finishing that way, was pretty special," said Day.

"I'm very happy with the defense. But at the end of the day, it wasn't good enough.

"But I'm going to sleep pretty well tonight I think."