a year ago
Relief for Day after his family involved in car accident
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
September 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Relief for Day after his family involved in car accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25, 2016; Farmingdale, NY, USA; Jason Day watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of The Barclays golf tournament at Bethpage State Park - Black Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - World number one Jason Day was relieved to hear that his wife Ellie and two children were "resting comfortably" after being involved in a traffic accident on Friday while he was competing at the Deutsche Bank Championship.

Australian Day was informed about the incident after he had carded a one-under-par 70 in the opening round at the TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

According to a statement issued by Day's management firm, his wife was taken to hospital after the accident as a precautionary measure before being treated and then released.

"Thankfully everyone is now resting comfortably," Day said in a statement. "They will all be monitored in the coming days.

"We want to thank the emergency services and hospital personnel for their assistance."

Day said the incident occurred near his RV motor home that he stays in while competing on tour.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

