FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Injured world number one Day pulls out of Tour Championship
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 23, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Injured world number one Day pulls out of Tour Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 23, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jason Day tees off the second hole during the second round of the tour championship at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - An on-going back injury prompted world number one Jason Day to pull out of the Tour Championship during the second round in Atlanta on Friday.

Day withdrew while playing the eighth hole at East Lake.

The Australian picked up his ball in the rough, shook hands with fellow competitor Kim Si-woo and walked back to the clubhouse.

Day, 28, also withdrew during the final round of his previous tournament, the BMW Championship two weeks ago.

Before the start of the Tour Championship, Day said his back was an on-going problem due to a bulging disc that caused occasional flare-ups.

He also said after Thursday's opening round that he had felt pain on a few shots, but not constantly.

"There was a couple of drives out there where ... felt a bit of a sharp pain in my back," he said after the round.

Day's withdrawal eliminates him from contention to claim the $10 million bonus awarded this week to the winner of the PGA Tour's season-long FedExCup points race.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.