Players gird themselves for a long and wet PGA

Jul 30, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Spectators make their way along the second hole during the third round of the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (Reuters) - Reactions on Saturday at the weather-interrupted PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, where 49 players need to finish their third round on Sunday before heading back out for the final round:

Australia's world number one Jason Day: "Obviously the rain is going to soften up the golf course, so you've got to be a little bit aggressive out there. It should yield a few more birdies."

British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden: "You've just got to get some good sleep and make sure you eat enough and drink enough, plenty during the day, because it will be a long day. It's normally the mind that gives up before the body ... the body is normally fine to play two rounds of golf."

American world number three Jordan Spieth: "Just wish I could sleep in. Not going to get to sleep in. It will be a wake-up call in the 4:00s. Looks like there's a chance this could go into Tuesday. So just kind of be as patient as possible."

Double major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany: "An ideal case, we're going to play 36 holes tomorrow, which I don't mind. It's going to be good for the guys who are fairly fit. It's going to be a mental challenge to stay on top of your game for that long.

"When we have soft greens, then you'll see very low scoring because you can be very aggressive."

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina, two shots off the lead: "The rough is going to be very wet and it's going to be very hard to get the ball out of it. It's going to be one of those that if you are very precise off the fairway, it's going to pay off."