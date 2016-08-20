FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donald pitches his Ryder Cup worth to European captain Clarke
#Sports News
August 20, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Donald pitches his Ryder Cup worth to European captain Clarke

Andrew Both

2 Min Read

Golf-British Open - England's Luke Donald putts on the second green during the first round - Royal Troon, Scotland, Britain - 14/07/2016.Russell Cheyne

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - The normally self-effacing Luke Donald carded a six-under 64 at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday, before offering a Ryder Cup sales pitch to European captain Darren Clarke.

Donald cannot make the European team automatically, even if he wins on Sunday, so instead will have to rely on earning one of Clarke's three captain's picks.

"I think I have the best record in European history as a player," Donald told reporters at Sedgefield Country Club.

"Obviously I'll bring a lot of experience."

Donald has played in four Ryder Cups, on the winning team each time, with a stellar individual record of 10 wins, four losses and one halved match.

But he knows his past history alone is not enough to justify a berth for the biennial event against the United States in six weeks.

He had missed two cuts before finding form this week, standing equal third heading into the final round here, five strokes behind leader Kim Si-woo.

"I need to win probably tomorrow and probably need to have a good chance to win (next week's) Barclays to have a chance (of earning a captain's pick)," said the former world number one, whose current ranking is 90.

"It's been a slow season for me," he admitted. "It hasn't been consistent but I've been working extremely hard and it's nice to see some form coming into play."

Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
