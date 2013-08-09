FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Donaldson pulls out of Oak Hill with back injury
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Donaldson pulls out of Oak Hill with back injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROCHESTER, New York (Reuters) - Welshman Jamie Donaldson withdrew from the PGA Championship before the start of Friday’s second round due to a back injury, tournament organizers said.

The 37-year-old had battled to a 10-over-par 80 at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday.

Donaldson, who won the second European Tour title of his career at the Abu Dhabi Championship earlier this year, was making his third appearance in the season’s final major.

His best PGA Championship finish was a tie for seventh at Kiawah Island last year.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.