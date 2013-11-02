FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dyson withdraws from Turkish Open
#Sports News
November 2, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dyson withdraws from Turkish Open

Andrew Both

2 Min Read

Simon Dyson of Britain hits out of a sand trap on the seventh hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - England’s Simon Dyson, who faces suspension from the European Tour for cheating, has withdrawn from next week’s Turkish Open.

The six-times European Tour winner is not on the final entry list for the $7 million event in Antalya, which means the Englishman’s season is over.

He is 68th on the European Tour’s money list, with only the top 60 qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in a fortnight.

Dyson’s withdrawal from Turkey comes in the wake of his disqualification from last week’s BMW Masters in Shanghai after he fixed a spike mark in the line of a putt.

The European Tour will hold a disciplinary hearing for Dyson at a date yet to be determined to decide whether the golfer should be further penalized.

Possible penalties range from a reprimand to expulsion from the Tour, but the prevailing belief among other players is that he is more likely to be suspended for several months.

Dyson, 35, released a statement earlier this week vehemently denying that he deliberately cheated, saying he had made an “accidental mistake”.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

