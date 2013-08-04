Most wins in a single PGA Tour event

(Reuters) - Most wins in a single event on the PGA Tour, following the seven-shot victory by Tiger Woods in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio on Sunday:

8 - Sam Snead, Greater Greensboro Open (1938, 1946, 1949, 1950, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965); Tiger Woods, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013); Arnold Palmer Invitational (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013)

7 - Tiger Woods, Farmers Insurance Open (1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013); WGC-Cadillac Championship (1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013)

6 - Harry Vardon, British Open (1896, 1898, 1899, 1903, 1911, 1914); Alex Ross, North and South Open (1902, 1904, 1907, 1908, 1910, 1915); Sam Snead, Miami Open (1937, 1939, 1946, 1950, 1951, 1955); Jack Nicklaus, Masters (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)