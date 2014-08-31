FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Henley leads, McIlroy two behind at Deutsche Bank
August 31, 2014 / 11:15 PM / 3 years ago

Henley leads, McIlroy two behind at Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31, 2014; Norton, MA, USA; Russell Henley hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament at TPC of Boston. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Russell Henley took the lead while a charging Rory McIlroy lurked ominously just two strokes off the pace after the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Norton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Henley carded a six-under-par 65 to seize control of the tournament at 12-under 201, one shot ahead of compatriot Billy Horschel (67) with one round left at the TPC Boston.

But world number one McIlroy made his presence felt with a sizzling 64 to join Australian Jason Day (69) and American Chris Kirk (64) in a tie for third at 10-under.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, seeking his fourth PGA Tour victory in five starts, almost holed out at the 15th and 16th holes, tapping in from inside a foot both times.

The Deutsche Bank Championship is the second of four events in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedExCup playoff series.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

