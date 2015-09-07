FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fowler wins Deutsche Bank as Stenson has late double-bogey
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2015 / 10:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fowler wins Deutsche Bank as Stenson has late double-bogey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 7, 2015; Norton, MA, USA; Rickie Fowler hits out of a bunker onto the 7th green to set up a birdie during the final round at the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC of Boston. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Rickie Fowler took advantage of a Henrik Stenson mistake to clinch a one-stroke victory at the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Fowler, who began the final round one stroke behind Stenson, recorded his third come-from-behind win this year when he closed with a three-under-par 68 at TPC Boston.

He finished at 15-under 269 total, while Swede Stenson (70) claimed second on 14-under after a double-bogey at the par-three 16th, where his tee shot found a hazard.

Stenson, who also finished second last week at The Barclays, missed a 14-foot birdie putt at the final hole.

Reporting Tim Wharnsby in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.