FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McIlroy gives himself a shot with some Barclays practice
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 23, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

McIlroy gives himself a shot with some Barclays practice

Larry Fine

2 Min Read

PARAMUS New Jersey (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy blamed a first-round 74 on a lack of preparation, but after putting in extra time on the range, the Northern Irishman came out firing on Friday and put himself into contention at The Barclays.

The world number one fired a six-under-par 65 in the second round at Ridgewood Country Club to stand five shots behind co-leaders Adam Scott and American Cameron Tringale.

“The work that I did yesterday on the range really helped, just sort of got back into the rhythm and into the flow of things,” McIlroy said of his post-round practice.

“I don’t think I missed a green on the front nine (today). I knew that my game was there and I just needed to take advantage of the chances I was giving myself.”

McIlroy, 25, said after Thursday’s round that he had not regained his focus after a week celebrating his brilliant run of three successive wins including the British Open and PGA Championship titles.

“I was asked yesterday after I played, if you’re going to battle to make the cut or whatever. I said missing the cut isn’t an option,” McIlroy said.

”I know how well I am playing and how comfortable I am with my game, so even to miss a cut feeling like that would have felt really bad.

“So that’s why I put a little bit extra effort in yesterday and this morning and made sure I was ready to go out there this afternoon.”

McIlroy was especially pleased with his par-fives on the back nine, using his new three-wood to set up a pair of birdies, and was looking forward to the weekend.

“It’s a very bunched leaderboard. I‘m still five shots behind but there’s a lot of players between me and the leaders,” he added.

“So I‘m going to have to shoot a couple of rounds similar to today to maybe win this thing.”

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.