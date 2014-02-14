Johnson's lead holds up with first round completed

February 13, 2014; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Dustin Johnson hits out of the fourth hole tee during the first round at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - None of Dustin Johnson’s closest pursuers was able to trim his one-shot overnight lead when the delayed opening round of the Northern Trust Open was completed on Friday.

Fifteen players were yet to finish when play was suspended at Riviera Country Club due to darkness on Thursday evening and of those long-hitting American J.B. Holmes was the best placed to mount a challenge.

Holmes, who has recorded four top-10s in seven starts at Riviera, was just one stroke off the pace at four under with two holes remaining but had to settle for pars at the 17th and 18th on a sun-splashed Friday morning as he carded a 67.

Fellow American Johnson, who fired a five-under 66 in ideal scoring conditions on Thursday when there was hardly a breath of wind, takes a one-stroke lead over 11 players into the second round.

Among those who opened with 67s were compatriots Robert Garrigus, Charley Hoffman and Jimmy Walker, who has already won three times on the PGA Tour this season, plus Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Australian Matt Jones.

U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, playing his first event of the year after recovering from tendinitis in his right shoulder, shot a 70 while 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and former world number one Lee Westwood carded 69s.

American John Peterson, who was at four over after 17 holes when play was suspended on Thursday, was disqualified after failing to complete his opening round on Friday.