Steele one ahead after weather-hit first round in Texas
April 22, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Steele one ahead after weather-hit first round in Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brendan Steele of the United States acknowledges the crowds applause on the seventh green during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Master Card at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Brendan Steele parred his last five holes to card an eight-under-par 64 for a one-stroke lead when the weather-delayed first round of the Texas Open was completed in San Antonio on Friday.

Steele, the 2011 champion, had stormed to eight-under through 13 holes before his round was cut short by darkness on Thursday after heavy rain wiped out more than three hours of play at the TPC San Antonio.

About half of the field were still out on the course when play was suspended due to fading light. Of those, American Patrick Reed made the biggest move on Friday with four birdies in his last six holes to shoot a 65.

Another American, Charley Hoffman, was a further stroke back after completing a seven-birdie 66 on Thursday.

”Hit some really good shots, didn’t really miss any fairways or any greens, I don’t think,“ Steele told reporters. ”Was able to hole some of the putts as well. Just comfortable on this course.

“Playing a little easier than I ever seen it, but the shots are still the same and I was lucky enough to get out there feeling really good,” said the 33-year-old, who is bidding for his second career win on the PGA Tour.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine

