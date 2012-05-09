Watson's Masters triumph inspired Fowler to maiden win

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - American Rickie Fowler, fresh from his maiden PGA Tour win, has credited the Masters success of his friend and compatriot Bubba Watson with giving him the extra kick he needed to finally triumph.

Fowler, 23, clinched the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday with a playoff victory over Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points less than a month after Watson’s memorable playoff win at Augusta.

“It was nice for me to be there on Sunday when he won the Masters and it kind of motivated me a little bit more to want to be in that situation,” said Fowler, who featured in a tongue-in-cheek ‘boy band’ pop video with Watson.

“I can definitely give some credit to Bubba for motivating me a bit and giving me a kind of kick in the butt to go out and get it done.”

Not surprisingly, Watson was one of the first people that Fowler called after his win at Quail Hollow but there have been other members of golf’s young guard who Fowler has been keen to keep up with.

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the eleventh hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

“I feel like is some of the guys, like Rory and Keegan (Bradley), a lot of us keep playing well, it will just push all of us to be the best that we can be,” he said.

Since entering the tour as a 20 year old and being billed as the bright young hope of American golf, Fowler has been under pressure to prove his potential with a win.

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. pumps his fist after winning the Wells Fargo Championship PGA golf tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

But he says that has not taken away from the enjoyment of his early years on tour.

“No, it’s been fun. It’s obviously a process and it’s not easy to win on the tour. There are a lot of great players out here, the best players in the world. But it was nice to get it last week at a very good tournament and against a very good field,” he said.

“But it has been one of the main goals that I’ve had since I turned pro - to win on the PGA Tour. I think the first one is definitely the hardest. You are either a PGA Tour winner or you aren‘t.”

Fowler’s new status will bring him extra attention and particularly so during the first two rounds of this week’s Players Championship where he has been paired with Tiger Woods and Hunter Mahan.