Furyk flourishes at an 'extremely awkward' venue

May 9, 2014; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jim Furyk tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PONTE VEDRA BEACH Florida (Reuters) - Pete Dye golf courses have never rated highly on Jim Furyk’s wish list but the American took advantage of his experience at the TPC Sawgrass to surge into contention for the Players Championship on Friday.

On a par-72 layout he described as “extremely awkward”, the veteran Furyk fired a four-under-par 68 to end the second round at six-under 138, alone in second place among the early starters.

The Florida resident mixed five birdies with a sole bogey to put himself in good position to challenge over the weekend for the 17th PGA Tour victory of his career.

“I know where to hit it here,” Furyk, who is making his 19th appearance at the Players Championship, told reporters.

“Even though I’ve played less than a handful of rounds here a year for the last 10 years, I know the golf course as well as anyone.”

However, Furyk readily admitted that he had never liked the look of the Dye designed Stadium Course.

”It just has an extremely awkward look to me if that makes sense, and Pete’s courses tend to,“ said the 43-year-old American. ”I don’t play a lot of his golf courses on tour to be honest with you. His courses tend to look very awkward to me.

”I tend to avoid playing them, and he’s actually even joked about that with me a little bit. I know where to hit it here, it’s just the visual is so much different than what I grew up on.

“I grew up on tree-lined fairways where it’s soft, rolling. Here everything is real sharp and jagged, it’s just different. In the past, it’s probably made me a little bit more uneasy.”

Furyk, who has not triumphed on the PGA Tour since his victory at the 2010 Tour Championship to secure FedExCup honors and the playoff bonus on $10 million, felt his game had improved over the past year by adopting a more relaxed approach.

”Last year I kind of got in a funk early on where golf became ... it felt like a job,“ said the American. ”It felt like my occupation rather than being fun.

“I needed to go in with a much better attitude, and I think that’s bred me turning around, being patient and kind of enjoying the game a little bit more again.”

Furyk has recorded four top-10s in nine starts on the 2013-14 PGA Tour, his best finish a runner-up spot at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship.