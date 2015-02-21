Garcia delivers miracle par on Riviera's 13th hole

Feb 21, 2015; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Sergio Garcia plays out of a greenside bunker on the sixth during the third round of the Northern Trust Open at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, California (Reuters) - Sergio Garcia conjured up one of the most miraculous pars of his career, “in my top three” he assessed later, as he moved into contention for the Northern Trust Open on Saturday.

Playing the par-four 13th at Riviera Country Club, the Spaniard hit a wayward drive that sailed way right into a bunker on the adjacent 10th hole from where he struck a low cut three-iron through a narrow gap just short of the green.

Though a poor chip shot settled 16 feet short of the cup, he coolly sank the par putt to remain at four under before ending the third round just three shots off the lead.

“I would put that in my top three,” a smiling Garcia told reporters about his adventurous par on the 13th hole after carding a three-under-par 68 in difficult scoring conditions for a five-under total of 208. “I’ve had some beauties I guess.”

The Spanish world number seven had to contend with a tight gap between a television camera tower and several gum trees after his errant drive on 13 ended up in a greenside bunker on the 10th.

”I probably had a couple of yards, I would say between the TV tower and the trunk of the tree,“ he said. ”The difficult part about it was that I was in a little bit of a downslope in the bunker, with the ball a little bit above my feet.

“So I had to hit a low, low cut that went underneath the branches, and it just clipped one little branch. But I was thrilled. I would have been happy with a five there, so four was a bonus.”

Garcia was completely unaware of the fact that his wayward drive off the 13th tee came close to hitting American Ryan Moore, who was preparing to putt from off the back of the elevated green on the 10th in the final group of the day.

“I didn’t even know there was anybody on the 10th hole, and I didn’t even know where my ball was going,” said Garcia, an eight-times winner on the PGA Tour whose most recent victory came at the 2012 Wyndham Championship.

“To be able to kind of get away with it and manage to shoot the round I shot under the conditions, with the course playing really tough, I‘m happy with that.”