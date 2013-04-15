FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese teenager to play next week's Zurich Classic
April 15, 2013 / 11:25 PM / in 4 years

Chinese teenager to play next week's Zurich Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amateur Guan Tianlang of China holds up his ball after sinking a par putt on the 18th green during final round play in the 2013 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(Reuters) - Chinese teenager Guan Tianlang, fresh off his Masters debut at the record-setting age of 14, accepted a sponsor’s exemption to next week’s Zurich Classic in New Orleans, tournament organizers said on Monday.

Guan, who had qualified for the Masters as the Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, earned low amateur honors at the year’s first major after a 73-75-77-75 set of rounds left him with 12-over 300 total.

The Chinese prodigy had no three-putts during the tournament and nothing worse than a bogey on his scorecards. A one-stroke penalty for slow play in his second round was his only hiccup.

He spent a month in the New Orleans area last year and has practiced at Lakewood Golf Course not far from TPC Louisiana, venue for the April 25-28 Zurich Classic.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
