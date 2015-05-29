Heavy rain turns par-four into par-three at Byron Nelson

May 29, 2015; Irving, TX, USA; Jordan Spieth and caddies walk down the 11th fairway past a flooded area of the rough with dead minnows during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship at TPC Four Seasons Resort - Las Colinas. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Torrential overnight rain in Irving, Texas, forced tournament officials to take the unusual step of transforming a par-four hole into a par-three for the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday.

Due to unplayable conditions on the water-logged 14th fairway at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas after 4-1/2 inches of rainfall overnight, the 406-yard hole was shortened to a par-three measuring 104 yards.

“The 14th fairway is unplayable where we drive the ball,” Slugger White, the PGA Tour’s vice president of rules and competitions, told reporters.

”We had no place to go. We’d be losing balls and the conditions rendered the hole unplayable.

Officials will evaluate the situation as the week progresses and determine whether to play the 14th hole as a par-three for the final two rounds.

The start to the second round was delayed by three hours on Friday as ground crews worked hard to prepare the saturated course for play.