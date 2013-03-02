FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serena gets in trouble for trying to photograph Woods
March 2, 2013 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Serena gets in trouble for trying to photograph Woods

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves the ball to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the final match at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) - Tennis world number one Serena Williams found herself in trouble with security officials at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic on Friday after she tried to photograph Tiger Woods.

Under PGA Tour rules, spectators are not allowed to take pictures or video of players on competition days.

A short video posted on CBSSports.com shows a tournament official pulling Williams’s phone down as she was about to snap a photograph with her phone during the second round of the Honda Classic and she then tweeted about the episode.

“Apparently you can’t take pictures of golfers. In my defense peeps always take pics of tennis players,” Williams tweeted.

Williams, who did manage to post a picture of Woods driving from the tee on her Twitter account, although it was not clear if she herself had taken the picture, also said the security was “mad” and “yelled” at her during the episode.

