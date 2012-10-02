South Africa secures rights to big-money event for 10 years

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has secured the hosting rights to golf’s new, $8.5-million Tournament of Hope for 10 years, organizers said on Tuesday.

The event, announced in February and sanctioned by the world’s leading tours, will have a prize fund second only to the Players Championship, which offers $9.5 million.

The tournament had been moved forward a week from the date originally planned and would be held from November 21-24 next year on a course yet to be determined, the International Federation of PGA Tours and South Africa’s Sunshine Tour said.

In February, the federation said the tournament was designed to help raise awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

“Our vision is to ensure that this tournament becomes globally recognized as one of the top tournaments in the world and successfully positions South Africa to an international audience,” Brand de Villiers, chairman of tournament promoters SAIL, said in a statement on Tuesday.