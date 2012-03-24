Tiger leading at Bay Hill

Tiger Woods drops his club after his tee shot on the 15th hole during third round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Tiger Woods, looking to end his long victory drought, will take a one-stroke lead over Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell into Sunday’s final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after shooting a one-under par 71 on Saturday.

The former world number one, searching for his first win on the PGA Tour since September 2009, had a four-stroke lead before a bogey on the 14th and a double-bogey on the next where he drove out of bounds into a neighboring garden.

A birdie on the par-five 16th restored some calm to Woods’s round but McDowell kept up the pressure with a birdie on the par-three 17th, where he drove to six feet from the hole on his way to posting 71.

Woods stood on 11-under-par 205 through 54 holes.

South African Ernie Els, who needs a win here or next week in Houston to gain a berth at the Masters, is well-placed for a Sunday push after a fine 67 which left him just three strokes behind Woods, alongside Briton Ian Poulter.