FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Curtis extends Texas Open lead to three strokes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 21, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

American Curtis extends Texas Open lead to three strokes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Ben Curtis overcame two double-bogeys on the front nine on a windy day at the Texas Open to extend his lead to three strokes heading into Sunday’s final round in San Antonio.

Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion who has struggled to regain his form after a dismal 2011 season, registered three birdies on the back nine in posting a one-over-par 73 for a nine-under 207 total at TPC San Antonio.

Matt Every, who led the first round with a course-record 63, was alone in second place after a 73, two strokes clear of fellow American John Huh (67) and South Koreans Charlie Wi (71) and Noh Seung-yul (68).

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.