American Curtis extends Texas Open lead to three strokes

(Reuters) - American Ben Curtis overcame two double-bogeys on the front nine on a windy day at the Texas Open to extend his lead to three strokes heading into Sunday’s final round in San Antonio.

Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion who has struggled to regain his form after a dismal 2011 season, registered three birdies on the back nine in posting a one-over-par 73 for a nine-under 207 total at TPC San Antonio.

Matt Every, who led the first round with a course-record 63, was alone in second place after a 73, two strokes clear of fellow American John Huh (67) and South Koreans Charlie Wi (71) and Noh Seung-yul (68).