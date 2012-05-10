FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Adams fires 66 for clubhouse lead at Players
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 10, 2012 / 5:00 PM / 5 years ago

Adams fires 66 for clubhouse lead at Players

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

Blake Adams of the U.S. hits out of a sandtrap on the 11th hole during the first round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - Blake Adams shot a superb six-under-par 66 to take the early clubhouse lead in the first round of the Players Championship at a sun-blessed TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

The 36-year-old from Georgia, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, fired five consecutive birdies prior to the turn before a bogey on the 10th.

South Korean-born American Kevin Na, who started on the back nine, was a stroke back at five-under through 14 holes, despite a double-bogey on the first hole, his 10th.

England’s Ian Poulter was also at five-under through 13 holes while former world number one Tiger Woods was two-over through 12 holes after mixing five bogeys with three birdies.

With a large crowd following Woods and Rickie Fowler in glorious sunshine, the 14-times major winner did prompt some cheers with a birdie on the ‘island green’ par-three 17th hole.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.