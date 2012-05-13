Kuchar clinches Players title

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - American Matt Kuchar won the Players Championship on Sunday by two shots to secure the biggest win of his career.
Kuchar shot a final round of two-under-par 70 to finish the tournament at 13-under, two clear of Scotland’s Martin Laird (67) and Americans Zach Johnson (68), Rickie Fowler (70) and Ben Curtis (68).
Overnight leader Kevin Na had a disappointing final day, making six bogeys in a 76 that saw him slip back onto a tie for seventh.
Tiger Woods finished in equal 40th place after shooting a one-over par 73 to end the tournament at one-under.
