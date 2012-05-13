Kuchar clinches Players title

Matt Kuchar of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Players Championship PGA golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (Reuters) - American Matt Kuchar won the Players Championship on Sunday by two shots to secure the biggest win of his career.

Kuchar shot a final round of two-under-par 70 to finish the tournament at 13-under, two clear of Scotland’s Martin Laird (67) and Americans Zach Johnson (68), Rickie Fowler (70) and Ben Curtis (68).

Overnight leader Kevin Na had a disappointing final day, making six bogeys in a 76 that saw him slip back onto a tie for seventh.

Tiger Woods finished in equal 40th place after shooting a one-over par 73 to end the tournament at one-under.