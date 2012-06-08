American Holmes fires a 64 for early St. Jude lead

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy birdied three of his last four holes to surge into a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark of the St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday.

The Northern Irishman, who had missed the cut in his last three tournaments, appears to be getting his game back on track just in time for the defense of his U.S. Open crown next week with a five-under-par 65 for a total of 133.

Locked in a three-way tie for second are overnight co-leader Jeff Maggert, who shot a 68, and fellow Americans J.B. Holmes (64) and Kevin Stadler (65).

McIlroy carded an eagle and five birdies to offset two bogeys, and narrowly missed out on a second eagle when he lipped out a putt of less than four feet on the par-five 16th hole.

Earlier, Holmes had tore up the front nine to sit pretty at the top of the leaderboard after the morning section of play.

The Kentuckian, who has returned well after undergoing brain surgery last September, birdied the second and third holes and ran off four straight birdies from the sixth.

Two shots behind McIlroy on 135 were first round co-leader John Merrick (69) and fellow Americans Chad Campbell (67) and Kevin Kisner (66).

U.S. Davis Cup captain Davis Love III, Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Noh Seung-yul of South Korean and American Ken Duke were tied at 136, one stroke better than two-time major winner John Daly, who shot a second-round 69 on return to his former home course.