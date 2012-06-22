Swede Jacobson leads as rain spoils Travelers event

CROMWELL, Connecticut (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fredrik Jacobson prolonged his love affair with the Travelers Championship when the title holder grabbed the lead in a rain-affected second round on Friday.

Jacobson picked up four birdies and an eagle in a four-under 66 to compile a nine-under tally of 131. It was his sixth straight round of 66 or better on the TPC River Highlands layout.

Rain stopped play for the day in mid-afternoon and 77 players must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds.

The bad weather also brought a halt to good runs by Australian Nathan Green and American Charley Hoffman.

Green started with two bogeys before bouncing back with birdies on five of the next seven holes. He was three under through nine and one shot off the lead at eight under overall.

Hoffman opened with a par at the 10th before reeling off five consecutive birdies to get to eight under for the tournament.

Americans Blake Adams (64) and Roland Thatcher (67) and Australian Stuart Appleby (65) finished on seven-under 133.

U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson shot a 69 for 135.