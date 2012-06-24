FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

Australian Leishman clinches first PGA title

John Nestor

1 Min Read

CROMWELL, Connecticut (Reuters) - Australian Marc Leishman fired a final round eight-under-par 62 at the Travelers Championship on Sunday to clinch his first PGA Tour victory.

Leishman finished with a 14-under 266, a stroke in front of 2010 Travelers winner Bubba Watson and Charley Hoffman, who was 16-under before a double-bogey, bogey finish.

Roland Thatcher needed a birdie at the last to tie but hit his approach from the fairway into a greenside bunker and finished with a bogey.

Thatcher finished at 12-under and in a tie for fourth with Briton Brian Davis, South African Tim Clark and John Rollins.

Sweden’s defending champion Fredrik Jacobson finished with a 68 to tie for eighth at 11-under.

