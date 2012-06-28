Van Pelt leads the way at tough Congressional

Bo Van Pelt of the U.S. hits on the ninth fairway during the first round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - American Bo Van Pelt weathered hot, hard and fast conditions best to take a one-shot lead after the opening day of the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda Maryland on Thursday.

After Rory McIlroy destroyed the layout in the 2011 US Open, winning at a record 16-under, grounds staff ensured there would be no such blowout, with Van Pelt’s four-under 67 one of just 22 rounds under par.

Former world number one Fijian Vijay Singh, American Jimmy Walker and Zimbabwe’s Brendan de Jonge share second following rounds of 68.

Tiger Woods had short game troubles on his way to a one-over 71 but remains in the mix in a tie for 30th.