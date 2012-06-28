FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van Pelt leads the way at tough Congressional
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 28, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Van Pelt leads the way at tough Congressional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bo Van Pelt of the U.S. hits on the ninth fairway during the first round of the AT&T National golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - American Bo Van Pelt weathered hot, hard and fast conditions best to take a one-shot lead after the opening day of the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda Maryland on Thursday.

After Rory McIlroy destroyed the layout in the 2011 US Open, winning at a record 16-under, grounds staff ensured there would be no such blowout, with Van Pelt’s four-under 67 one of just 22 rounds under par.

Former world number one Fijian Vijay Singh, American Jimmy Walker and Zimbabwe’s Brendan de Jonge share second following rounds of 68.

Tiger Woods had short game troubles on his way to a one-over 71 but remains in the mix in a tie for 30th.

Reporting By Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.