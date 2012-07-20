American Bohn grabs True South lead before play halted

(Reuters) - American Jason Bohn fired a flawless eight-under-par 64 to hold a one-shot lead in Thursday’s opening round of the True South Classic in Madison, Mississippi before play was suspended due to thunderstorms.

The Lewisburg, Pennsylvania native, seeking his third PGA Tour win and first since 2010, capped his bogey-free round with a three-foot birdie on the 18th that gave him a one-shot lead over compatriot Luke Guthrie (65).

Another five players, including Japan’s Ryuji Imada, were sitting in the clubhouse a further shot back.

PGA Tour officials allowed players to lift, clean and place balls in the fairway given the amount of rain in recent days that left the course very soft and with standing water.

Guthrie, playing in just his third PGA Tour event, started on the back nine and got his bogey-free round off to a roaring start with birdies on two of his first three holes.

The 22-year-old from Quincy, Illinois finished tied for fifth in last week’s John Deere Classic.

Defending champion Chris Kirk got off to a quick start with four birdies on his first seven holes until heavy thunderstorms halted the round.

Play will resume Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT).