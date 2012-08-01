Scott in positive mood for Firestone

AKRON, Ohio (Reuters) - Ten days after suffering a nightmare collapse in the final round of the British Open, Adam Scott had a smile on his face while completing preparations for his title defense at this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Though the Australian was left feeling numb and shell-shocked after he squandered a four-shot lead with four holes to play in the year’s third major, he has since had time to reflect on the superb golf he played for the previous 68 holes.

“I‘m disappointed that I didn’t win from that position, but I left that major the same as I’ve left every other one, and that’s empty-handed,” Scott told reporters at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday.

”I’ve been disappointed a lot of times at majors, even though I’ve never been closer to (winning) one. There wasn’t that much healing for me.

“My game is in really great shape, and I just took a few days to rest up. I certainly analyzed the last few holes a little bit and took out of it what I wanted, then just thought about how great I played.”

Scott, who closed with a 75 at Royal Lytham to hand a one-stroke victory to South African Ernie Els, was delighted to be back at Firestone in an elite field of 78 for the World Golf Championships event.

“It’s just nice to be playing straightaway again and get out there,” said the 32-year-old, an eight-times winner on the PGA Tour.

”I‘m obviously playing well, so it’s important that I should be confident here, try and build my own confidence and pick up some momentum as we come into a really important stretch to the year.

“The disappointment of Lytham shouldn’t hold me back from taking advantage of the way I‘m playing at the moment. I felt like it was my week and I played like a champion, but I played four poor holes at the end, and you can’t win and do that.”

TOP PLAYERS

Scott, who won his first WGC title by four shots at Firestone last year, faces a strong field on the tree-lined layout as the game’s top players gather one week before the year’s final major, the PGA Championship.

World number one Luke Donald will be bidding for his second victory on the 2012 PGA Tour while Woods, a seven-times winner of the Bridgestone Invitational, seeks his fourth.

”I’ve always enjoyed playing this week, it’s a very solid golf course,“ said Englishman Donald. ”It’s a golf course you really have to drive it well, do everything really well here.

“It’s a tough test, and it will be a great preparation for next week. It’s a place (where) I’ve been relatively successful but haven’t quite got to the point of winning, so hopefully that will change this year.”

Woods, who has finished outside the top four only twice in 12 appearances at the Bridgestone Invitational, has always felt very comfortable at Firestone.

“This is one of my favorites,” the 14-times major champion said. “It’s straightforward. It’s right in front of you. There’s no tricks. There’s no hidden things. I’ve played well here in the past, and hopefully I can do it again this week.”

South African Els, who landed his fourth major title at last month’s British Open, was also in high spirits for this week despite producing only two top-10s in 12 appearances at the Bridgestone Invitational.

”Although I love this event and this golf course, I don’t have a great record here,“ the laid-back South African said. ”Hopefully I can have a decent week this week.

“I’ll really play this week with next week in mind but try and do better here this week. I haven’t had a top 10 or sniffed a top 5 here for many, many years, so I’d love to have a decent week here.”

The Bridgestone Invitational starts on Thursday.