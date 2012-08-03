FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Golf: Argentina's Romero leads Reno-Tahoe Open after first round
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 3, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Golf: Argentina's Romero leads Reno-Tahoe Open after first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentina’s Andres Romero shot seven birdies in a bogey-free round of 65 for a one-point lead after the first round of the Reno-Tahoe Open at the Montreux Gold and Country Club in Nevada on Thursday.

The tournament has altered the scoring for this year’s competition, making it the only event on the PGA Tour to use the modified Stableford points system.

The system gives two points for a birdie, nothing for par and a minus point for a bogey with greater punishments and rewards for good shots, such as five for an eagle and minus three for a double-bogey or worse.

While Romero made the early pace on 14 points, South Korea’s Noh Seung-yul was a point further back after his round included seven birdies and a bogey.

A trio of Americans were three points off the lead with Josh Teater, Ricky Barnes and John Mallinger all on 11 points.

Two-times major championship winner John Daly was one of a quintet of players on 10 points after he made birdies on the 17th and 18th holes.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.