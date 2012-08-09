Sizzling Swede Pettersson takes charge at Kiawah

Carl Pettersson of Sweden tees off on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - Swede Carl Pettersson put himself in position to improve a mediocre record in the majors as he spearheaded a glut of low scoring to surge into a one-shot lead in the PGA Championship opening round on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who became a U.S. citizen in January, fired a sizzling six-under-par 66 in ideal conditions at the rain-softened Kiawah Island Golf Resort to take control of the season’s final major.

Former U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and long-hitting American Gary Woodland charged into contention with 67s while four-times champion Tiger Woods was overall happy after opening with a 69.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley, 1991 winner John Daly, Dutchman Joost Luiten, who briefly led at eight under, and Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy carded 68s on a day of dazzling sunshine at Kiawah where the ocean breezes began to strengthen.

“I played really good,” Pettersson told reporters after a flawless six-birdie display in hot and humid conditions on the ultra-long, 7,676-yard Ocean Course.

”Getting off to a good start was the key to the round. I birdied one, two and four so I was three under early. There really wasn’t much wind on the front nine, so I knew I had to keep going low because I figured the wind would get up.

“The wind started blowing a little bit on the back nine, and I carried on solid play, hitting a lot of fairways, hitting a lot of greens and making a few putts. It was a great day for me.”

Pettersson, who won his fifth PGA Tour title at the Heritage Classic in April, has missed 10 cuts in the majors while recording only two top-10 finishes.

“I haven’t contended that much in majors ... but I’d love to have a chance and see what happens,” said the Swede, who is bidding to become the 17th different player in a row to claim one of golf’s grand slam titles.

“You see different people, and some of your friends, winning majors, and that motivates you. Long way to go, but I‘m thrilled with the start, and we’ll see what happens.”

STAGGERING WIN MARGIN

McIlroy, who won last year’s U.S. Open by a staggering eight shots, sank a 12-footer to birdie his opening hole, the 10th, and picked up further shots at the 14th, 16th, second and sixth to rocket into contention.

”It’s a great way to start the tournament,“ said the 23-year-old Northern Irishman. ”Hitting balls on the range this morning, there was completely no wind. It was flat calm and I really thought that I had to take advantage of the conditions.

“Very happy with the round. It’s a great score to build on.”

Most eyes, though, were on Woods who teed off at the 10th in pursuit of his 15th major title but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Following an early birdie at the 12th, he bogeyed the 13th, after finding bunkers off the tee and also with his third shot, and the tricky par-three 14th, where he missed the elevated green to the left off the tee.

However, Woods immediately recovered by sinking a 15-foot birdie putt at the 15th, sparking a cry of “beautiful” from a fan, before rolling in a 25-footer on the 18th green to prompt huge roars from the crowd crammed into the grandstands.

Woods also birdied the first and second, stumbled with a bogey at the fourth, then picked up one more shot at the par-three eighth to finish three strokes off the early lead.

”I‘m pleased,“ said Woods. ”I played well today and anything in the sixties is going to be a good start in a major championship. I‘m right there.

”It’s one of those days where everyone’s going to shoot six, seven, eight under par, but the wind kicked up a little bit and it changed things quite a bit.

“If it had stayed pretty benign, I‘m sure you would have had to have shot probably five under par to be in the top 10.”

British world number one Luke Donald, Masters champion Bubba Watson and South African Ernie Els, winner of last month’s British Open, were among the late starters at Kiawah Island.