Tiger makes his move at windy Kiawah

Tiger Woods hits an approach shot on the second hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - As strong winds swirled across the Carolina coastline, Tiger Woods pushed himself into contention at the PGA Championship, trailing leader Carl Petterson by a shot midway through Friday’s second round.

Only a bogey on the par-three eighth stopped Woods from reaching the turn level with pacesetting Swede Petterson.

Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, was in fine form with his putter -- he one-putted three of his first four holes, including twice for birdie.

The former world number one almost chipped in for birdie on the par-four ninth but the ball settled on the edge of the cup and he had to settle for par.

Petterson, the overnight leader who began the day at six under, held a one-stroke lead after eight holes after mixing two bogeys with a birdie.

Adding, along with Woods, to the retro-feel of the leaderboard, twice PGA winner Vijay Singh posted an impressive three-under-par 69 to set the clubhouse lead.

The 49-year-old Fijian, champion in 1998 and 2004, was one of the few players to cope well with the winds as he finished at four under for the tournament.

“Nobody is used to winds like this,” three-times major winner Singh told reporters after mixing five birdies with three bogeys.

”You’re contending for a major but we didn’t expect wind like this. These are really strong winds.

“Yeah, I love contending in the majors, but you just contend with yourself and try to make a score if you can.”

Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa was three under at the turn of his round, as was Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and defending champion Keegan Bradley.

Among those whose scorecards were battered by the winds was British Open champion Ernie Els of South Africa, who carded a 75, and Americans Rickie Fowler and Hunter Mahan, who struggled to matching 80s.

Australian Adam Scott was one of those unable to break par in the challenging conditions - he made a three-over 75 on Friday after a 68 in more amiable circumstances on Thursday.

“It’s very tough, I think I played pretty well. I consider 75 kind of a par round of golf out there today. It’s really every tough. I‘m not disappointed with 75,” he said.

Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, who came into the tournament highly fancied after some good recent form, followed an opening 68 with a 76.