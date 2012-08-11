Tiger under way at Kiawah as Van Pelt charges

Tiger Woods of the U.S. gets set to putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina (Reuters) - American Bo Van Pelt moved into the chasing pack in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday as joint overnight leader Tiger Woods teed off in pursuit of his 15th major title.

Woods, sensing the chance for his first major win since the 2008 U.S. Open, held the third-round lead, along with Fijian Vijay Singh and Swede Carl Pettersson.

Woods is playing in a ‘retro’ lead pairing with the 49-year-old Singh, PGA winner in 1998 and 2004.

Van Pelt carded four birdies on his front nine to reach the turn in four-under 32, just two shots off the leading trio with England’s Ian Poulter a stroke behind along with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, who birdied his first hole.

Van Pelt’s playing partner Padraig Harrington matched the American at the turn but the Irishman double-bogeyed the 10th hole to fall back to even par for the tournament.

England’s Justin Rose made a strong push on the front nine in the morning, standing at five under for his round but then faded with a bogey on the par-four 13th and two more on the final two holes -- including a missed two-footer on the 18th.

Given the length and difficulty of the course and windy conditions, the leaderboard is sure to see plenty of fluctuation throughout the third round, with players such as Graeme McDowell -- who made an early birdie on the second, just three back.

The weather is likely to be a factor with the forecast suggesting a storm could be in the area in the late afternoon, bringing with it stronger winds.

