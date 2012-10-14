Swede Blixt claims first PGA Tour title

(Reuters) - Sweden’s Jonas Blixt overhauled a stumbling John Mallinger to win his first PGA Tour title by one shot at the Frys.com Open in San Martin, California on Sunday.

Two strokes behind the pacesetting Mallinger overnight, rookie Blixt fired a three-under-par 68 to break clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard on a sun-splashed afternoon at CordeValle Golf Club.

The red-shirted Swede snatched the outright lead when he sank a seven-foot birdie putt at the drivable par-four 17th after overhitting the green off the tee, then safely parred the last to finish at 16-under 268.

American Mallinger, who like Blixt had been bidding for a maiden title on the PGA Tour, bogeyed five of the first nine holes on the way to a 72 and a four-way tie for fourth at 14 under.

Veteran Tim Petrovic closed with a sparkling 64 to share second place with fellow American Jason Kokrak (68) in the second of four events in the PGA Tour’s Fall Series.