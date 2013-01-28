FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods wins by four shots at Torrey Pines
January 28, 2013 / 11:15 PM / in 5 years

Woods wins by four shots at Torrey Pines

Mark Lamport-Stokes

1 Min Read

U.S. golfer Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after winning at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. Woods withstood a late bogey, double-bogey, par, bogey wobble in strengthening winds to clinch his 75th PGA Tour title by four shots at the fog-delayed Farmers Insurance Open on Monday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Tiger Woods withstood a late bogey, double-bogey, par, bogey wobble in strengthening winds to clinch his 75th PGA Tour title by four shots at the fog-delayed Farmers Insurance Open on Monday.

Six strokes in front overnight at 17 under with 11 holes to play in the final round, Woods kept his closest challengers at bay as he closed with a level-par 72 on a cold, sun-splashed afternoon at Torrey Pines.

The 14-times major champion briefly moved eight ahead before his stumble in increasingly difficult conditions over the four-hole stretch from the 14th but he parred the last to post a 14-under total of 274.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker dropped one shot in the five holes he had to complete on Monday, signing off with a 69 to tie for second with fellow American Josh Teater (69).

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

