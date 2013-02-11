Sizzling Snedeker wins Pebble Beach title

U.S. golfer Brandt Snedeker hits a drive off the 11th tee of the south course at Torrey Pines during first round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT GOLF) - RTR3CWP2

(Reuters) - FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker finally reaped just reward for his red-hot early form on the PGA Tour this year when he eased to victory by two shots at the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Sunday.

Runner-up behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in his two previous starts on the U.S. circuit, the American world number six closed with a seven-under-par 65 to post a 19-under total of 267 in the pro-am celebrity event.

Co-leader overnight with compatriot James Hahn, Snedeker took control with an eagle on the second hole and never relinquished his grip on a glorious day of late winter sunshine on the picturesque Monterey Peninsula.

American Chris Kirk sank a 16-foot birdie putt at the last for a 66 to finish alone in second, with PGA Tour rookie Hahn a further three strokes back at 14 under in a three-way tie for third after carding a 70.