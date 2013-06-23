Duke notches first PGA Tour win in playoff over Stroud

(Reuters) - Tour veteran Ken Duke beat fellow American Chris Stroud with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday to notch his first PGA victory at the age of 44.

After they both parred the 18th in the first hole of sudden-death, they returned to the 18th tee. This time Duke knocked his approach inside three feet and sank the winning birdie putt after Stroud’s long birdie try trickled by the hole.

Both players finished the regulation 72 holes in 12 under par at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, with Duke firing a four-under 66 and Stroud chipping in at the last to post a 67 and force the playoff.

Graham DeLaet of Canada finished one stroke out of the playoff on 11-under-par 269 after shooting 69.

Another stroke back was 2012 Masters champion Bubba Watson, who relinquished the lead with a triple-bogey six on the par-three 16th after finding the water fronting the green with his tee shot.