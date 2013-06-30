Haas pulls away on back nine for AT&T win

Bill Haas of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

(Reuters) - American Bill Haas broke free with a back-nine surge and posted a three-stroke victory at the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland on Sunday.

Haas began the final round in a four-way tie atop the leaderboard with fellow Americans Roberto Castro and James Driscoll and Andres Romero of Argentina. He pulled away with three straight birdies from the eighth and two more at the 14th and 16th for a five-under 66.

Castro opened his round with a bogey at the first but was error free the rest of the day, returning a two-under 69 to finish three back of Haas, who collected his fifth career PGA Tour title with a four-day total of 12-under 272.

Long-hitting American Jason Kokrak (69) and South Korean D.H. Lee, with the round of the day at seven-under 64, finished in a tie for third one shot further adrift on eight-under.